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Eric Toledano
Eric Toledano
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Toledano
Eric Toledano
Eric Toledano
Date of Birth
3 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.7
The Intouchables
(2011)
7.4
The Specials
(2019)
7.4
Juste une illusion
(2026)
Filmography
7.4
Juste une illusion
Juste une illusion
Drama
2026, France
6.6
A Difficult Year
Une année difficile
Comedy
2023, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Phantom Youth
Bota jonë
Drama
2023, France / Kosovo
En Thérapie
Drama
2021, France
7.4
The Specials
Hors normes / The Specials
Comedy
2019, France
Watch trailer
7.1
The Upside
The Upside
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
C'est la vie!
Le sens de la fête
Comedy
2017, France
Watch trailer
6.1
Inseparables
Inseparables
Drama, Comedy
2017, Argentina
Watch trailer
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