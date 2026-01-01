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Eric Toledano
Eric Toledano Eric Toledano
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Toledano

Eric Toledano

Eric Toledano

Date of Birth
3 July 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Intouchables 8.7
The Intouchables (2011)
The Specials 7.4
The Specials (2019)
Juste une illusion 7.4
Juste une illusion (2026)

Filmography

Juste une illusion 7.4
Juste une illusion Juste une illusion
Drama 2026, France
A Difficult Year 6.6
A Difficult Year Une année difficile
Comedy 2023, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Phantom Youth Bota jonë
Drama 2023, France / Kosovo
En Thérapie
En Thérapie
Drama 2021, France
The Specials 7.4
The Specials Hors normes / The Specials
Comedy 2019, France
Watch trailer
The Upside 7.1
The Upside The Upside
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
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C'est la vie! 6.8
C'est la vie! Le sens de la fête
Comedy 2017, France
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Inseparables 6.1
Inseparables Inseparables
Drama, Comedy 2017, Argentina
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