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Luke Cresswell Luke Cresswell
Kinoafisha Persons Luke Cresswell

Luke Cresswell

Luke Cresswell

Date of Birth
1 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra

Popular Films

The Last Reef 3D 7.0
The Last Reef 3D (2012)
Wild Ocean 6.9
Wild Ocean (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Last Reef 3D 7
The Last Reef 3D The Last Reef 3D
Family, Short, Documentary 2012, USA / Canada / Mexico
Watch trailer
Wild Ocean 6.9
Wild Ocean Wild Ocean
Documentary 2008, USA
Watch trailer
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