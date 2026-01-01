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Luke Cresswell
Luke Cresswell
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luke Cresswell
Luke Cresswell
Luke Cresswell
Date of Birth
1 October 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Popular Films
7.0
The Last Reef 3D
(2012)
6.9
Wild Ocean
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Family
Short
Year
All
2012
2008
All
2
Films
2
Director
2
Writer
2
Actor
1
Composer
1
7
The Last Reef 3D
The Last Reef 3D
Family, Short, Documentary
2012, USA / Canada / Mexico
Watch trailer
6.9
Wild Ocean
Wild Ocean
Documentary
2008, USA
Watch trailer
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