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Natalia Avelon
Natalia Avelon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalia Avelon
Natalia Avelon
Natalia Avelon
Date of Birth
29 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
5.2
It's for Your Own Good
(2020)
4.9
Far Cry
(2008)
Filmography
5.2
It's for Your Own Good
Es ist zu deinem Besten
Comedy, Romantic
2020, Germany
Watch trailer
4.9
Far Cry
Far Cry
Adventure, Drama, Action
2008, Germany / Canada
Show more
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