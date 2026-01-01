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Natalia Avelon
Natalia Avelon Natalia Avelon
Kinoafisha Persons Natalia Avelon

Natalia Avelon

Natalia Avelon

Date of Birth
29 March 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

It's for Your Own Good 5.2
It's for Your Own Good (2020)
Far Cry 4.9
Far Cry (2008)

Filmography

It's for Your Own Good 5.2
It's for Your Own Good Es ist zu deinem Besten
Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
Watch trailer
Far Cry 4.9
Far Cry Far Cry
Adventure, Drama, Action 2008, Germany / Canada
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