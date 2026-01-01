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Alexander Kluge Alexander Kluge
Kinoafisha Persons Alexander Kluge

Alexander Kluge

Alexander Kluge

Date of Birth
14 February 1932
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin 7.2
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin (1973)
Strongman Ferdinand 7.0
Strongman Ferdinand (1976)
Yesterday Girl 6.9
Yesterday Girl (1966)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time 6.8
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time Der Angriff der Gegenwart auf die übrige Zeit
Documentary 1985, West Germany
The Power of Emotion 6.8
The Power of Emotion Macht der Gefühle, Die
Crime, Drama 1983, West Germany
War and Peace 5.8
War and Peace Krieg und Frieden
Documentary 1982, West Germany
Der Kandidat 6.6
Der Kandidat Kandidat, Der
History 1980, West Germany
Strongman Ferdinand 7
Strongman Ferdinand Starke Ferdinand, Der
Drama 1976, West Germany
In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death 6.5
In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death In Gefahr und größter Not bringt der Mittelweg den Tod
Drama 1974, West Germany
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin 7.2
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin
Drama 1973, West Germany
Willi Tobler and the Decline of the 6th Fleet 6.1
Willi Tobler and the Decline of the 6th Fleet Willi Tobler und der Untergang der 6. Flotte
Sci-Fi 1972, West Germany
The Big Mess 5.6
The Big Mess Große Verhau, Der
Comedy, Sci-Fi 1971, West Germany
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed 6.5
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed Die Artisten in der Zirkuskuppel: Ratlos
Drama 1968, West Germany
Yesterday Girl 6.9
Yesterday Girl Abschied von gestern
Drama, Romantic 1966, West Germany
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