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Alexander Kluge
Alexander Kluge
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Kluge
Alexander Kluge
Alexander Kluge
Date of Birth
14 February 1932
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.2
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin
(1973)
7.0
Strongman Ferdinand
(1976)
6.9
Yesterday Girl
(1966)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
History
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1985
1983
1982
1980
1976
1974
1973
1972
1971
1968
1966
All
11
Films
11
Producer
7
Writer
11
Director
11
Actor
3
6.8
The Assault of the Present on the Rest of Time
Der Angriff der Gegenwart auf die übrige Zeit
Documentary
1985, West Germany
6.8
The Power of Emotion
Macht der Gefühle, Die
Crime, Drama
1983, West Germany
5.8
War and Peace
Krieg und Frieden
Documentary
1982, West Germany
6.6
Der Kandidat
Kandidat, Der
History
1980, West Germany
7
Strongman Ferdinand
Starke Ferdinand, Der
Drama
1976, West Germany
6.5
In Danger and Deep Distress, the Middleway Spells Certain Death
In Gefahr und größter Not bringt der Mittelweg den Tod
Drama
1974, West Germany
7.2
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin
Gelegenheitsarbeit einer Sklavin
Drama
1973, West Germany
6.1
Willi Tobler and the Decline of the 6th Fleet
Willi Tobler und der Untergang der 6. Flotte
Sci-Fi
1972, West Germany
5.6
The Big Mess
Große Verhau, Der
Comedy, Sci-Fi
1971, West Germany
6.5
Artists Under the Big Top: Perplexed
Die Artisten in der Zirkuskuppel: Ratlos
Drama
1968, West Germany
6.9
Yesterday Girl
Abschied von gestern
Drama, Romantic
1966, West Germany
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