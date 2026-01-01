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Moscow, RU
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About
E.W. Emo
E.W. Emo
Kinoafisha
Persons
E.W. Emo
E.W. Emo
E.W. Emo
Date of Birth
11 July 1898
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 December 1975
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Immortal Waltz
(1939)
7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna
(1940)
Filmography
7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna
Meine Tochter lebt in Wien
Comedy
1940, Germany
7.3
Immortal Waltz
Unsterblicher Walzer
Biography, Drama
1939, Germany
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