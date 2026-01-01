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E.W. Emo E.W. Emo
Kinoafisha Persons E.W. Emo

E.W. Emo

E.W. Emo

Date of Birth
11 July 1898
Age
77 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
2 December 1975
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Immortal Waltz 7.3
Immortal Waltz (1939)
7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna (1940)

Filmography

7.2
My Daughter Lives in Vienna Meine Tochter lebt in Wien
Comedy 1940, Germany
Immortal Waltz 7.3
Immortal Waltz Unsterblicher Walzer
Biography, Drama 1939, Germany
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