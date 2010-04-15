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About
Filmography
Michael Pataki
Michael Pataki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Pataki
Michael Pataki
Michael Pataki
Date of Birth
16 January 1938
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 April 2010
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.3
Rocky IV
(1985)
6.1
The Baby
(1973)
6.0
The Amazing Spider-Man
(1977)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Sport
Thriller
Year
All
1988
1985
1977
1973
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
4
5.9
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Thriller, Horror
1988, USA
7.3
Rocky IV
Rocky IV
Sport, Action
1985, USA
6
The Amazing Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
1977, USA
6.1
The Baby
The Baby
Horror, Drama
1973, USA
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