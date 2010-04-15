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Michael Pataki Michael Pataki
Kinoafisha Persons Michael Pataki

Michael Pataki

Michael Pataki

Date of Birth
16 January 1938
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
15 April 2010
Occupation
Actor, Director, Producer
Actor type
Horror actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Rocky IV 7.3
Rocky IV (1985)
The Baby 6.1
The Baby (1973)
The Amazing Spider-Man 6.0
The Amazing Spider-Man (1977)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers 5.9
Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers
Thriller, Horror 1988, USA
Rocky IV 7.3
Rocky IV Rocky IV
Sport, Action 1985, USA
The Amazing Spider-Man 6
The Amazing Spider-Man
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 1977, USA
The Baby 6.1
The Baby The Baby
Horror, Drama 1973, USA
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