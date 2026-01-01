Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Eric Goldberg Eric Goldberg
Kinoafisha Persons Eric Goldberg

Eric Goldberg

Eric Goldberg

Date of Birth
1 May 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Actor

Popular Films

Pocahontas 7.6
Pocahontas (1995)
Fantasia 2000 7.1
Fantasia 2000 (1999)

Filmography

Fantasia 2000 7.1
Fantasia 2000 Fantasia 2000
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation, Fantasy 1999, USA
Pocahontas 7.6
Pocahontas Pocahontas
Drama, Musical, Romantic, Family, Animation 1995, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more