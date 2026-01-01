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About
Eric Goldberg
Eric Goldberg
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eric Goldberg
Eric Goldberg
Eric Goldberg
Date of Birth
1 May 1955
Age
71 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Director, Actor
Popular Films
7.6
Pocahontas
(1995)
7.1
Fantasia 2000
(1999)
Filmography
7.1
Fantasia 2000
Fantasia 2000
Family, Fairy Tale, Animation, Fantasy
1999, USA
7.6
Pocahontas
Pocahontas
Drama, Musical, Romantic, Family, Animation
1995, USA
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