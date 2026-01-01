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Kinoafisha Persons Veit Helmer Awards

Awards and nominations of Veit Helmer

Veit Helmer
Awards and nominations of Veit Helmer
Cannes Film Festival 1995 Cannes Film Festival 1995
Small Golden Rail
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2008 Sundance Film Festival 2008
World Cinema - Dramatic
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2008 Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Golden St. George
Nominee
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