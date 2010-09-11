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Filmography
Kei Tani
Kei Tani
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kei Tani
Kei Tani
Kei Tani
Date of Birth
22 February 1932
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
11 September 2010
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
After Life
(1998)
6.5
Atagoal wa neko no mori
(2006)
Filmography
6.5
Atagoal wa neko no mori
Atagoal wa neko no mori
Fairy Tale, Animation, Anime
2006, Japan
7.6
After Life
After life
Drama
1998, Japan
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