Aleksandr Plaksin
Aleksandr Plaksin
Aleksandr Plaksin
Aleksandr Plaksin
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.9
Reverse Motion
(2010)
5.4
The Delivery Guy
(2013)
0.0
Dar
(2013)
5.4
The Delivery Guy
Raznoschik
Detective, Drama
2013, Russia
Watch trailer
Dar
Dar
Children's, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Family
2013, Russia
6.9
Reverse Motion
Reverse Motion
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
