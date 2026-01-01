Menu
Aleksandr Plaksin

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Reverse Motion 6.9
Reverse Motion (2010)
The Delivery Guy 5.4
The Delivery Guy (2013)
Dar 0.0
Dar (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Delivery Guy 5.4
The Delivery Guy Raznoschik
Detective, Drama 2013, Russia
Dar
Dar Dar
Children's, Romantic, Sci-Fi, Family 2013, Russia
Reverse Motion 6.9
Reverse Motion Reverse Motion
Drama 2010, Russia
