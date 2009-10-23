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Lou Jacobi Lou Jacobi
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Jacobi

Lou Jacobi

Lou Jacobi

Date of Birth
28 December 1913
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
23 October 2009
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Irma la Douce 7.3
Irma la Douce (1963)
Avalon 7.2
Avalon (1990)
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* 6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (1972)

Filmography

Genre
Year
I.Q. 6.4
I.Q. I.Q.
Comedy, Romantic 1994, USA
Avalon 7.2
Avalon Avalon
Drama 1990, USA
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* 6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Comedy 1972, USA
Penelope 6.3
Penelope Penelope
Comedy, Crime 1966, USA
Irma la Douce 7.3
Irma la Douce Irma la Douce
Comedy, Romantic 1963, USA
Song Without End 6.4
Song Without End Song Without End
Musical, Drama 1960, USA
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