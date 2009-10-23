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About
Filmography
Lou Jacobi
Lou Jacobi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Jacobi
Lou Jacobi
Lou Jacobi
Date of Birth
28 December 1913
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
23 October 2009
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
Irma la Douce
(1963)
7.2
Avalon
(1990)
6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex*
(1972)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1994
1990
1972
1966
1963
1960
All
6
Films
6
Actor
6
6.4
I.Q.
I.Q.
Comedy, Romantic
1994, USA
7.2
Avalon
Avalon
Drama
1990, USA
6.9
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex*
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex * But Were Afraid to Ask
Comedy
1972, USA
6.3
Penelope
Penelope
Comedy, Crime
1966, USA
7.3
Irma la Douce
Irma la Douce
Comedy, Romantic
1963, USA
6.4
Song Without End
Song Without End
Musical, Drama
1960, USA
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