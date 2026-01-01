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Evelyn Ellis
Evelyn Ellis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Evelyn Ellis
Evelyn Ellis
Evelyn Ellis
Date of Birth
2 February 1894
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 June 1958
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Lady from Shanghai
(1947)
Filmography
7.8
The Lady from Shanghai
The Lady from Shanghai
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama
1947, USA
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