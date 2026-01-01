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Evelyn Ellis Evelyn Ellis
Kinoafisha Persons Evelyn Ellis

Evelyn Ellis

Evelyn Ellis

Date of Birth
2 February 1894
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
5 June 1958
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Lady from Shanghai 7.8
The Lady from Shanghai (1947)

Filmography

The Lady from Shanghai 7.8
The Lady from Shanghai The Lady from Shanghai
Thriller, Film-Noir, Drama 1947, USA
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