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Filmography
Mona Malm
Mona Malm
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mona Malm
Mona Malm
Mona Malm
Date of Birth
24 January 1935
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
12 January 2021
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.9
Den goda viljan
(1991)
5.5
All These Women
(1964)
4.2
Vinnare och förlorare
(2005)
Filmography
4.3
Vinnare och förlorare
Vinnare och förlorare
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2005, Finland / Sweden
7.9
Den goda viljan
Den goda viljan
Biography, Drama, Romantic
1991, Sweden / Germany / Great Britain / Italy / France / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Iceland
5.5
All These Women
För att inte tala om alla dessa kvinnor
Comedy
1964, Sweden
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