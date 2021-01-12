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Mona Malm Mona Malm
Kinoafisha Persons Mona Malm

Mona Malm

Mona Malm

Date of Birth
24 January 1935
Age
85 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
12 January 2021
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Den goda viljan 7.9
Den goda viljan (1991)
All These Women 5.5
All These Women (1964)
Vinnare och förlorare 4.2
Vinnare och förlorare (2005)

Filmography

Vinnare och förlorare 4.3
Vinnare och förlorare Vinnare och förlorare
Comedy, Family, Romantic 2005, Finland / Sweden
Den goda viljan 7.9
Den goda viljan Den goda viljan
Biography, Drama, Romantic 1991, Sweden / Germany / Great Britain / Italy / France / Denmark / Finland / Norway / Iceland
All These Women 5.5
All These Women För att inte tala om alla dessa kvinnor
Comedy 1964, Sweden
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