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Filmography
Lisa Gastoni
Lisa Gastoni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Gastoni
Lisa Gastoni
Lisa Gastoni
Date of Birth
28 July 1935
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
6.8
Rogopag
(1963)
6.4
Eva
(1962)
6.3
Cuore Sacro
(2005)
Filmography
6.2
Voice from the Stone
Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5
Tutte le donne della mia vita
Tutte le donne della mia vita
Comedy
2007, Italy
Watch trailer
6.3
Cuore Sacro
Cuore sacro / Sacred Heart
Drama
2005, Italy
6.8
Rogopag
Ro.Go.Pa.G.
Comedy, Drama
1963, France / Italy
6.4
Eva
Eva
Drama
1962, France / Italy
Show more
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