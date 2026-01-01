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Lisa Gastoni
Lisa Gastoni Lisa Gastoni
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Gastoni

Lisa Gastoni

Lisa Gastoni

Date of Birth
28 July 1935
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

Rogopag 6.8
Rogopag (1963)
Eva 6.4
Eva (1962)
Cuore Sacro 6.3
Cuore Sacro (2005)

Filmography

Voice from the Stone 6.2
Voice from the Stone Voice from the Stone
Drama, Thriller, Detective, Mystery 2017, USA
Watch trailer
Tutte le donne della mia vita 5
Tutte le donne della mia vita Tutte le donne della mia vita
Comedy 2007, Italy
Watch trailer
Cuore Sacro 6.3
Cuore Sacro Cuore sacro / Sacred Heart
Drama 2005, Italy
Rogopag 6.8
Rogopag Ro.Go.Pa.G.
Comedy, Drama 1963, France / Italy
Eva 6.4
Eva Eva
Drama 1962, France / Italy
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