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Filmography
Eiko Minami
Eiko Minami
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eiko Minami
Eiko Minami
Eiko Minami
Date of Birth
20 February 1909
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Date of death
1 January 1970
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
A Page of Madness
(1926)
Filmography
7.4
A Page of Madness
Kurutta ippêji
Drama
1926, Japan
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