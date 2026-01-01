Menu
Masuo Inoue Masuo Inoue
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

A Page of Madness 7.4
A Page of Madness (1926)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Page of Madness 7.4
A Page of Madness Kurutta ippêji
Drama 1926, Japan
