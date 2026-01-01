Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Masuo Inoue
Masuo Inoue
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masuo Inoue
Masuo Inoue
Masuo Inoue
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
A Page of Madness
(1926)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
1926
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.4
A Page of Madness
Kurutta ippêji
Drama
1926, Japan
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree