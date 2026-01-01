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Yuri Akhmadulin Yuri Akhmadulin
Kinoafisha Persons Yuri Akhmadulin

Yuri Akhmadulin

Yuri Akhmadulin

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Yevdokiya 7.6
Yevdokiya (1961)

Filmography

Yevdokiya 7.6
Yevdokiya Evdokiya
Drama 1961, USSR
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