Manu Chao

Manu Chao

Date of Birth
21 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini

Popular Films

Maradona by Kusturica 7.0
Maradona by Kusturica (2006)
6.9
Gogol Bordello Non-Stop (2008)

Filmography

Genre
Year
6.9
Gogol Bordello Non-Stop
Documentary 2008, USA
Maradona by Kusturica 7
Maradona by Kusturica Maradona
Documentary 2006, Spain / France
