Manu Chao
Manu Chao
Kinoafisha
Persons
Manu Chao
Manu Chao
Manu Chao
Date of Birth
21 June 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
7.0
Maradona by Kusturica
(2006)
6.9
Gogol Bordello Non-Stop
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2008
2006
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.9
Gogol Bordello Non-Stop
Gogol Bordello Non-Stop
Documentary
2008, USA
7
Maradona by Kusturica
Maradona
Documentary
2006, Spain / France
Watch trailer
