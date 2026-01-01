Menu
Alan Crosland
Alan Crosland
Alan Crosland
Alan Crosland
Date of Birth
10 August 1894
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
16 July 1936
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
6.4
The Jazz Singer
(1927)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1927
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
6.4
The Jazz Singer
The Jazz Singer
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1927, USA
