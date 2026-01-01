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Shi Hui Shi Hui
Kinoafisha Persons Shi Hui

Shi Hui

Shi Hui

Date of Birth
1 January 1915
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1957
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

This Life of Mine 7.3
This Life of Mine (1950)

Filmography

This Life of Mine 7.3
This Life of Mine The Life of Mine / Wo zhe yi bei zi
Drama 1950, China
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