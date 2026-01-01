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Filmography
Shi Hui
Shi Hui
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shi Hui
Shi Hui
Shi Hui
Date of Birth
1 January 1915
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
1 January 1957
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.3
This Life of Mine
(1950)
Filmography
7.3
This Life of Mine
The Life of Mine / Wo zhe yi bei zi
Drama
1950, China
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