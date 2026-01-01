Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir
Date of Birth
10 March 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.5
Mamma Gógó
(2010)
6.3
Thiker than water
(2006)
6.2
White Night Wedding
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2010
2008
2006
2002
All
4
Films
4
Actress
4
6.5
Mamma Gógó
Mamma Gógó
Drama
2010, Germany / Iceland / Norway / Sweden
6.3
White Night Wedding
Brúðguminn / Brudguminn
Drama
2008, Iceland
Watch trailer
6.3
Thiker than water
Thiker than water
Drama
2006, Iceland / Denmark / Germany
5.1
Falcons
Fálkar
Drama
2002, Iceland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Norway
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree