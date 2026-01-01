Menu
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir
Margrét Vilhjálmsdóttir

Date of Birth
10 March 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mamma Gógó 6.5
Mamma Gógó Mamma Gógó
Drama 2010, Germany / Iceland / Norway / Sweden
White Night Wedding 6.3
White Night Wedding Brúðguminn / Brudguminn
Drama 2008, Iceland
Thiker than water 6.3
Thiker than water Thiker than water
Drama 2006, Iceland / Denmark / Germany
Falcons 5.1
Falcons Fálkar
Drama 2002, Iceland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Norway
