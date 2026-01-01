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Filmography
Masahiro Motoki
Masahiro Motoki
Kinoafisha
Persons
Masahiro Motoki
Masahiro Motoki
Masahiro Motoki
Date of Birth
21 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.3
Touch
(2024)
7.7
Departures
(2008)
7.4
Asura
(2025)
Filmography
6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner
The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective
2026, Japan
Watch trailer
Tickets
7.4
Asura
Drama, Family,
2025, Japan
8.3
Touch
Touch
Drama, Romantic
2024, Iceland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
The Long Excuse
Nagai iiwake
Drama
2016, Japan
7.7
Departures
Okuribito / Departures
Drama
2008, Japan
Watch trailer
6.8
Gemini
Sôseiji
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery
1999, Japan
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