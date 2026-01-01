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Masahiro Motoki Masahiro Motoki
Kinoafisha Persons Masahiro Motoki

Masahiro Motoki

Masahiro Motoki

Date of Birth
21 December 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
174 cm (5 ft 9 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Touch 8.3
Touch (2024)
Departures 7.7
Departures (2008)
Asura 7.4
Asura (2025)

Filmography

The Samurai and the Prisoner 6.6
The Samurai and the Prisoner The Samurai and the Prisoner
Drama, History, Detective 2026, Japan
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Tickets
Asura 7.4
Asura
Drama, Family, 2025, Japan
Touch 8.3
Touch Touch
Drama, Romantic 2024, Iceland / Great Britain
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The Long Excuse 7.1
The Long Excuse Nagai iiwake
Drama 2016, Japan
Departures 7.7
Departures Okuribito / Departures
Drama 2008, Japan
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Gemini 6.8
Gemini Sôseiji
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller, Horror, Mystery 1999, Japan
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