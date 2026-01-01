Menu
Aleksandra Slaska
Aleksandra Slaska
Date of Birth
4 November 1925
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
18 September 1989
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
The Noose
(1958)
7.4
Pasazerka
(1963)
6.4
Youth of Chopin
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Biography
Drama
History
War
Year
All
1963
1958
1952
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.4
Pasazerka
Pasazerka
War, History, Drama
1963, Poland
7.6
The Noose
Petla
Drama
1958, Poland
6.4
Youth of Chopin
Mlodosc Chopina
Drama, History, Biography
1952, Poland
