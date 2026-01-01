Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandra Slaska Aleksandra Slaska
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandra Slaska

Aleksandra Slaska

Aleksandra Slaska

Date of Birth
4 November 1925
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
18 September 1989
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

The Noose 7.6
The Noose (1958)
Pasazerka 7.4
Pasazerka (1963)
Youth of Chopin 6.4
Youth of Chopin (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Pasazerka 7.4
Pasazerka Pasazerka
War, History, Drama 1963, Poland
The Noose 7.6
The Noose Petla
Drama 1958, Poland
Youth of Chopin 6.4
Youth of Chopin Mlodosc Chopina
Drama, History, Biography 1952, Poland
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more