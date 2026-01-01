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Nadine Garner Nadine Garner
Kinoafisha Persons Nadine Garner

Nadine Garner

Nadine Garner

Date of Birth
14 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

The Doctor Blake Mysteries 7.9
The Doctor Blake Mysteries (2013)
My Life Is Murder 7.5
My Life Is Murder (2019)
Lie With Me 6.5
Lie With Me (2021)

Filmography

Savage River 6.5
Savage River
Thriller, Crime, 2022, Australia
Lie With Me 6.5
Lie With Me
Drama, Thriller, 2021, Australia
My Life Is Murder 7.5
My Life Is Murder
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2019, Australia
The Doctor Blake Mysteries 7.9
The Doctor Blake Mysteries
Drama, Crime, Mystery 2013, Australia
Razzle Dazzle: A Journey into Dance 6.5
Razzle Dazzle: A Journey into Dance Razzle Dazzle: A Journey Into Dance
Comedy 2007, Australia
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