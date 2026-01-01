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Filmography
Nadine Garner
Nadine Garner
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nadine Garner
Nadine Garner
Nadine Garner
Date of Birth
14 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.9
The Doctor Blake Mysteries
(2013)
7.5
My Life Is Murder
(2019)
6.5
Lie With Me
(2021)
Filmography
6.5
Savage River
Thriller, Crime,
2022, Australia
6.5
Lie With Me
Drama, Thriller,
2021, Australia
7.5
My Life Is Murder
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2019, Australia
7.9
The Doctor Blake Mysteries
Drama, Crime, Mystery
2013, Australia
6.5
Razzle Dazzle: A Journey into Dance
Razzle Dazzle: A Journey Into Dance
Comedy
2007, Australia
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