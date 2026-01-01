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Cab Calloway Cab Calloway
Kinoafisha Persons Cab Calloway

Cab Calloway

Cab Calloway

Date of Birth
25 December 1907
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 November 1994
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

The Blues Brothers 7.8
The Blues Brothers (1980)
Triumph Over Violence 7.1
Triumph Over Violence (1965)

Filmography

The Blues Brothers 7.8
The Blues Brothers The Blues Brothers
Musical, Comedy 1980, USA
Watch trailer
Triumph Over Violence 7.1
Triumph Over Violence Obyknovennyy fashizm
Documentary 1965, USSR
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