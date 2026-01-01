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Cab Calloway
Cab Calloway
Kinoafisha
Persons
Cab Calloway
Cab Calloway
Cab Calloway
Date of Birth
25 December 1907
Age
86 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Date of death
18 November 1994
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
The Blues Brothers
(1980)
7.1
Triumph Over Violence
(1965)
Filmography
7.8
The Blues Brothers
The Blues Brothers
Musical, Comedy
1980, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Triumph Over Violence
Obyknovennyy fashizm
Documentary
1965, USSR
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