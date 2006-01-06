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Lou Rawls Lou Rawls
Kinoafisha Persons Lou Rawls

Lou Rawls

Lou Rawls

Date of Birth
1 December 1935
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 January 2006
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

Still Breathing 6.4
Still Breathing (1997)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Still Breathing 6.4
Still Breathing Still Breathing
Romantic, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Drama 1997, USA
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