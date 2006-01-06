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Filmography
Lou Rawls
Lou Rawls
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lou Rawls
Lou Rawls
Lou Rawls
Date of Birth
1 December 1935
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
6 January 2006
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
6.4
Still Breathing
(1997)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
1997
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
Still Breathing
Still Breathing
Romantic, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Drama
1997, USA
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