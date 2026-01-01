Menu
Aleksandr Andriyevsky



Date of Birth
11 February 1899
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
4 September 1983
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

Robinson Crusoe 6.6
Robinson Crusoe (1947)
Loss of Sensation 6.6
Loss of Sensation (1935)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Robinson Crusoe 6.6
Robinson Crusoe Robinzon Kruzo
Adventure, Drama 1947, USSR
Loss of Sensation 6.6
Loss of Sensation Gibel sensatsii
Sci-Fi 1935, USSR
