Aleksandr Andriyevsky
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
11 February 1899
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Date of death
4 September 1983
Occupation
Director, Writer
2
Films
2
Writer
1
Director
2
6.6
Robinson Crusoe
Robinzon Kruzo
Adventure, Drama
1947, USSR
6.6
Loss of Sensation
Gibel sensatsii
Sci-Fi
1935, USSR
