Alex Meneses

Date of Birth
12 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Wall of Mexico 5.5
The Wall of Mexico The Wall of Mexico
Comedy, Drama 2019, USA / Mexico
Wrong Turn at Tahoe 6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Action, Crime, Drama 2009, USA
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas 4.8
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Comedy, Family 2000, USA
Selena 7
Selena Selena
Drama, Biography, Musical 1997, USA
