Alex Meneses
Alex Meneses
Alex Meneses
Date of Birth
12 February 1965
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.0
Selena
(1997)
6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
(2009)
5.5
The Wall of Mexico
(2019)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Musical
Year
All
2019
2009
2000
1997
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.5
The Wall of Mexico
The Wall of Mexico
Comedy, Drama
2019, USA / Mexico
6.1
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Wrong Turn at Tahoe
Action, Crime, Drama
2009, USA
4.8
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas
Comedy, Family
2000, USA
7
Selena
Selena
Drama, Biography, Musical
1997, USA
