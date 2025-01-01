Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre O. Philippe Awards

Awards and nominations of Alexandre O. Philippe

Alexandre O. Philippe
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Documentary on Cinema
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2019 Venice Film Festival 2019
Best Documentary on Cinema
Nominee
