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Michaël R. Roskam
Michaël R. Roskam Michaël R. Roskam
Kinoafisha Persons Michaël R. Roskam

Michaël R. Roskam

Michaël R. Roskam

Date of Birth
9 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Black Bird 8.1
Black Bird (2022)
Berlin Station 7.4
Berlin Station (2016)
Bullhead 7.3
Bullhead (2011)

Filmography

Black Bird 8.1
Black Bird
Drama, Crime, Thriller, 2022, USA
Racer and the Jailbird 6.5
Racer and the Jailbird Le Fidèle
Crime, Drama 2017, France
Watch trailer
Berlin Station 7.4
Berlin Station
Drama, Thriller 2016, USA
The Drop 7.3
The Drop The Drop
Crime, Drama 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Bullhead 7.3
Bullhead Rundskop
Crime, Drama 2011, Belgium
Watch trailer
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