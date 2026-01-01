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Michaël R. Roskam
Michaël R. Roskam
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michaël R. Roskam
Michaël R. Roskam
Michaël R. Roskam
Date of Birth
9 October 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
8.1
Black Bird
(2022)
7.4
Berlin Station
(2016)
7.3
Bullhead
(2011)
Filmography
8.1
Black Bird
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2022, USA
6.5
Racer and the Jailbird
Le Fidèle
Crime, Drama
2017, France
Watch trailer
7.4
Berlin Station
Drama, Thriller
2016, USA
7.3
The Drop
The Drop
Crime, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Bullhead
Rundskop
Crime, Drama
2011, Belgium
Watch trailer
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