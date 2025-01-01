Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Richard Widmark Awards

Awards and nominations of Richard Widmark

Richard Widmark
Awards and nominations of Richard Widmark
Academy Awards, USA 1948 Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1948 Golden Globes, USA 1948
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971 Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more