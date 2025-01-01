Menu
Richard Widmark
Awards
Awards and nominations of Richard Widmark
Richard Widmark
Academy Awards, USA 1948
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1948
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1971
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
