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Eliot Feld
Eliot Feld Eliot Feld
Kinoafisha Persons Eliot Feld

Eliot Feld

Eliot Feld

Date of Birth
5 July 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story (1961)

Filmography

West Side Story 7.6
West Side Story West Side Story
Drama, Musical, Romantic 1961, USA
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