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Eliot Feld
Eliot Feld
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eliot Feld
Eliot Feld
Eliot Feld
Date of Birth
5 July 1942
Age
84 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
West Side Story
(1961)
Filmography
7.6
West Side Story
West Side Story
Drama, Musical, Romantic
1961, USA
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