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Kinoafisha Persons Russ Tamblyn Awards

Awards and nominations of Russ Tamblyn

Russ Tamblyn
Awards and nominations of Russ Tamblyn
Academy Awards, USA 1958 Academy Awards, USA 1958
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1956 Golden Globes, USA 1956
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
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