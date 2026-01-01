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Kinoafisha Persons Shinobu Ootake Awards

Awards and nominations of Shinobu Ootake

Shinobu Ootake
Awards and nominations of Shinobu Ootake
Moscow International Film Festival 2003 Moscow International Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
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