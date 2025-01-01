Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Nathalie Baye Awards

Awards and nominations of Nathalie Baye

Nathalie Baye
Awards and nominations of Nathalie Baye
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Best Actress
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more