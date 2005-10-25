Margarita Nazarova

Menu
Date of Birth
26 November 1926
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
25 October 2005
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine

Filmography

Genre
Year
Striped Trip 7.8
Striped Trip Polosatiy reys
Family, Comedy 1961, USSR
Tamer of Tigers 7.4
Tamer of Tigers Ukrotitelnitsa tigrov
Comedy, Romantic 1954, USSR
Incident in the Taiga 6.7
Incident in the Taiga It Happened in Taiga
Action 1953, USSR
