Margarita Nazarova
Margarita Nazarova
Date of Birth
26 November 1926
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Date of death
25 October 2005
Actor type
Comedy actress, Romantic actress, Action heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Striped Trip
(1961)
7.4
Tamer of Tigers
(1954)
6.7
Incident in the Taiga
(1953)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Family
Romantic
Year
All
1961
1954
1953
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.8
Striped Trip
Polosatiy reys
Family, Comedy
1961, USSR
Watch trailer
7.4
Tamer of Tigers
Ukrotitelnitsa tigrov
Comedy, Romantic
1954, USSR
6.7
Incident in the Taiga
It Happened in Taiga
Action
1953, USSR
