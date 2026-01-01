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Filmography
Mary Nash
Mary Nash
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mary Nash
Mary Nash
Mary Nash
Date of Birth
15 August 1884
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
3 December 1976
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
8.1
The Philadelphia Story
(1940)
7.2
The Little Princess
(1939)
7.2
Heidi
(1937)
Filmography
5.9
Yolanda and the Thief
Yolanda and the Thief
Romantic, Musical, Fantasy
1954, USA
8.1
The Philadelphia Story
The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic
1940, USA
7.2
The Little Princess
The Little Princess
Comedy, Drama, Family
1939, USA
7.2
Heidi
Heidi
Drama, Family, Musical
1937, USA
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