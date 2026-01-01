Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mary Nash
Mary Nash Mary Nash
Kinoafisha Persons Mary Nash

Mary Nash

Mary Nash

Date of Birth
15 August 1884
Age
92 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
3 December 1976
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Comedy actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story (1940)
The Little Princess 7.2
The Little Princess (1939)
Heidi 7.2
Heidi (1937)

Filmography

Yolanda and the Thief 5.9
Yolanda and the Thief Yolanda and the Thief
Romantic, Musical, Fantasy 1954, USA
The Philadelphia Story 8.1
The Philadelphia Story The Philadelphia Story
Comedy, Romantic 1940, USA
The Little Princess 7.2
The Little Princess The Little Princess
Comedy, Drama, Family 1939, USA
Heidi 7.2
Heidi Heidi
Drama, Family, Musical 1937, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more