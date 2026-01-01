Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Mariya Kapustinskaya
Mariya Kapustinskaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mariya Kapustinskaya
Mariya Kapustinskaya
Mariya Kapustinskaya
Date of Birth
2 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.6
Nevskij
(2016)
6.5
Na svoem meste
(2023)
6.4
Molodoe zlo
(2009)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2023
2022
2020
2016
2015
2009
All
12
Films
1
TV Shows
11
Actress
12
Oblastnaya bolnica
Romantic
2025, Russia
Dikarka 2
Detective
2024, Russia
Dikarka
Detective
2024, Russia
6.5
Na svoem meste
Romantic
2023, Russia
Gribnoj dozhd
Romantic
2023, Russia
Kogda zakonchitsya fevral
Romantic
2022, Russia
Laborantka
Romantic
2022, Russia
Propast mezhdu nami
Romantic
2020, Russia
6.3
Voshozhdenie na Olimp
Detective
2016, Russia
7.6
Nevskij
Drama, Crime
2016, Russia
Gorod osobogo naznacheniya
Action, Crime
2015, Russia
6.4
Molodoe zlo
Molodoe zlo
Thriller
2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree