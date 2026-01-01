Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mariya Kapustinskaya
Mariya Kapustinskaya Mariya Kapustinskaya
Kinoafisha Persons Mariya Kapustinskaya

Mariya Kapustinskaya

Mariya Kapustinskaya

Date of Birth
2 December 1985
Age
40 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Romantic actress, Thriller heroine, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Nevskij 7.6
Nevskij (2016)
Na svoem meste 6.5
Na svoem meste (2023)
6.4
Molodoe zlo (2009)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Oblastnaya bolnica
Oblastnaya bolnica
Romantic 2025, Russia
Dikarka 2
Dikarka 2
Detective 2024, Russia
Dikarka
Dikarka
Detective 2024, Russia
Na svoem meste 6.5
Na svoem meste
Romantic 2023, Russia
Gribnoj dozhd
Gribnoj dozhd
Romantic 2023, Russia
Kogda zakonchitsya fevral
Kogda zakonchitsya fevral
Romantic 2022, Russia
Laborantka
Laborantka
Romantic 2022, Russia
Propast mezhdu nami
Propast mezhdu nami
Romantic 2020, Russia
Voshozhdenie na Olimp 6.3
Voshozhdenie na Olimp
Detective 2016, Russia
Nevskij 7.6
Nevskij
Drama, Crime 2016, Russia
Gorod osobogo naznacheniya
Gorod osobogo naznacheniya
Action, Crime 2015, Russia
6.4
Molodoe zlo Molodoe zlo
Thriller 2009, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more