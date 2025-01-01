Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Brian Smrz Awards

Awards and nominations of Brian Smrz

Brian Smrz
Awards and nominations of Brian Smrz
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more