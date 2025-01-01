Menu
Brigitte Nielsen
Brigitte Nielsen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Brigitte Nielsen
Razzie Awards 1986
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Worst New Star
Winner
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1987
Worst Actress
Nominee
