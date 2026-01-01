Menu
Alexander Rosenbaum
Date of Birth
13 September 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.5
Friend
(1987)
3.0
Sayd-step
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2008
1987
All
2
Films
2
Actor
1
Composer
1
3
Sayd-step
Crime, Romantic
2008, Russia
7.5
Friend
Drug
Drama, Romantic
1987, USSR
