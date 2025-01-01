Menu
Alex Hyde-White
Alex Hyde-White
Date of Birth
30 January 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold
Adventure, Family
2023, USA
Comedy
2021, USA
Pretty Woman
Comedy
1990, USA
The Phantom of the Opera
Musical, Drama, Horror
1989, USA
