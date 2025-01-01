Alex Hyde-White

Menu
Date of Birth
30 January 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius

Popular Films

Pretty Woman (1990)
The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold (2023)
The Phantom of the Opera (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
All Films TV Shows Actor
The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold 5.5
The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold The Quest for Tom Sawyer's Gold
Adventure, Family 2023, USA
American Auto
American Auto
Comedy 2021, USA
Pretty Woman 7.7
Pretty Woman Pretty Woman
Comedy 1990, USA
The Phantom of the Opera 5.5
The Phantom of the Opera The Phantom of the Opera
Musical, Drama, Horror 1989, USA
