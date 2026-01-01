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Filmography
Quinton «Rampage» Jackson
Quinton «Rampage» Jackson
Kinoafisha
Persons
Quinton «Rampage» Jackson
Quinton «Rampage» Jackson
Quinton «Rampage» Jackson
Date of Birth
20 June 1978
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Height
185 cm (6 ft 1 in)
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
Pardon Me
(2025)
7.4
The A-Team
(2010)
5.2
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
(2017)
Filmography
8.1
Pardon Me
Pardon Me: The Bevelyn B. Williams Story
Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
3.4
Operation Blood Hunt
Operation Blood Hunt
Action, Adventure, Horror
2024, Thailand / USA
Watch trailer
4.2
3 Days in Malay
3 Days in Malay
Action, History, War
2023, Thailand
3
Nevada Heist
Mojave Diamonds
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
4
Acceleration
Acceleration
Action, Crime, Thriller
2019, USA
5.2
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Boone: The Bounty Hunter
Action, Drama
2017, USA
5.1
Vigilante Diaries
Vigilante Diaries
Action
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
The A-Team
The A-Team
Action, Thriller, War
2010, USA
Watch trailer
Show more
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