Amanda Drew

Date of Birth
21 December 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress
Popular Films
9.3
Wednesday
(2022)
6.5
Drift
(2023)
6.2
The Other Man
(2008)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Fantasy
History
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2012
2008
All
7
Films
2
TV Shows
5
Actress
7
A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story
Drama, Crime, History
2025, Great Britain
6.5
Drift
Drift
Drama
2023, France / Greece / Great Britain / USA
9.3
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy
2022, USA
A Very British Scandal
Drama
2021, Great Britain
The Girl Before
Drama, Thriller
2021, Great Britain
Switch
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy
2012, Great Britain
6.2
The Other Man
The Other Man
Drama
2008, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
