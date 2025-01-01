Amanda Drew

Menu
Date of Birth
21 December 1969
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actress

Filmography

Genre
Year
All 7 Films 2 TV Shows 5 Actress 7
A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story
A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story
Drama, Crime, History 2025, Great Britain
Drift 6.5
Drift Drift
Drama 2023, France / Greece / Great Britain / USA
Wednesday 9.3
Wednesday
Comedy, Detective, Fantasy 2022, USA
A Very British Scandal
A Very British Scandal
Drama 2021, Great Britain
The Girl Before
The Girl Before
Drama, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
Switch
Switch
Drama, Comedy, Fantasy 2012, Great Britain
The Other Man 6.2
The Other Man The Other Man
Drama 2008, USA / Great Britain
