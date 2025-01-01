Menu
Sean Young
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sean Young
Sean Young
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sean Young
Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
