Kinoafisha Persons Sean Young Awards

Awards and nominations of Sean Young

Sean Young
Razzie Awards 1992 Razzie Awards 1992
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1996 Razzie Awards 1996
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1995 Razzie Awards 1995
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1993 Razzie Awards 1993
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
