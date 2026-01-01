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Kinoafisha Persons Kimberly Peirce Awards

Awards and nominations of Kimberly Peirce

Kimberly Peirce
Awards and nominations of Kimberly Peirce
Venice Film Festival 1999 Venice Film Festival 1999
Cinema of the Present - Lion of the Year
Nominee
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