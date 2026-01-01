Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Marc Andreoni
Marc Andreoni
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Andreoni
Marc Andreoni
Marc Andreoni
Date of Birth
8 February 1961
Age
65 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.7
3 Days to Kill
(2013)
4.5
Vicky
(2015)
4.3
Sa majesté Minor
(2007)
Filmography
Carpe Diem
Drama, Thriller,
2024, France
4.5
Vicky
Vicky
Comedy
2015, France
6.7
3 Days to Kill
3 Days to Kill
Drama, Thriller
2013, USA / France
Watch trailer
4.3
Sa majesté Minor
Sa Majeste Minor
Comedy, Sci-Fi
2007, France / Spain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree