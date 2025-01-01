Menu
Alesya Pukhovaya
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
25 October 1975
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Popular Films
5.8
Vragi
(2007)
4.8
Once There Was a Love
(2012)
0.0
Neraskrytyy talant
(2016)
Filmography
Sto dorog
Romantic
2023, Russia
Tajnaya zhizn Margarity
Romantic
2023, Russia
Uroki lyubvi
Romantic
2023, Russia
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
Romantic
2020, Russia
Nebesa podozhdut
Drama
2017, Russia/Ukraine
Neraskrytyy talant
Detective, Romantic
2016, Russia
Wiked Games
Romantic
2016, Russia
Kto ya
Drama
2016, Russia/Belarus
Pechene s predskazaniem
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Dolgi sovesti
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Podsadnaya utka
Drama, Romantic
2016, Russia
Pod znakom luny
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Poslednyaya zhertva Anny
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Oj, ma-moch-ki!
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Son kak zhizn
Romantic
2014, Russia
Sila Very
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
Istochnik schastya
Romantic
2012, Russia
4.8
Once There Was a Love
Zhila-byla Lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
V iyune 41-go
War
2008, Russia/Belarus
5.8
Vragi
Vragi
History, War, Drama
2007, Russia
Bumerang
Romantic
2007, Russia
