Alesya Pukhovaya
Date of Birth
25 October 1975
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Height
160 cm (5 ft 3 in)

Vragi 5.8
Vragi (2007)
Once There Was a Love 4.8
Once There Was a Love (2012)
Neraskrytyy talant 0.0
Neraskrytyy talant (2016)

Genre
Year
21 Films 3 TV Shows 18 Actress
Sto dorog
Sto dorog
Romantic 2023, Russia
Tajnaya zhizn Margarity
Tajnaya zhizn Margarity
Romantic 2023, Russia
Uroki lyubvi
Uroki lyubvi
Romantic 2023, Russia
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
Sonata dlya gornichnoj
Romantic 2020, Russia
Nebesa podozhdut
Nebesa podozhdut
Drama 2017, Russia/Ukraine
Neraskrytyy talant
Neraskrytyy talant
Detective, Romantic 2016, Russia
Wiked Games
Wiked Games
Romantic 2016, Russia
Kto ya
Kto ya
Drama 2016, Russia/Belarus
Pechene s predskazaniem
Pechene s predskazaniem
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Dolgi sovesti
Dolgi sovesti
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Podsadnaya utka
Podsadnaya utka
Drama, Romantic 2016, Russia
Pod znakom luny
Pod znakom luny
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Poslednyaya zhertva Anny
Poslednyaya zhertva Anny
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Oj, ma-moch-ki!
Oj, ma-moch-ki!
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Son kak zhizn
Son kak zhizn
Romantic 2014, Russia
Sila Very
Sila Very
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Istochnik schastya
Istochnik schastya
Romantic 2012, Russia
Once There Was a Love 4.8
Once There Was a Love Zhila-byla Lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
V iyune 41-go
V iyune 41-go
War 2008, Russia/Belarus
Vragi 5.8
Vragi Vragi
History, War, Drama 2007, Russia
Bumerang
Bumerang
Romantic 2007, Russia
