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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Lyudmila Gavrilova
Date of Birth
17 November 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Во бору брусника
(1988)
6.5
Pervaya popytka
(2009)
6.3
Menya zovut Arlekino
(1988)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
2021
2016
2015
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
1988
1985
All
20
Films
9
TV Shows
11
Actress
20
You Are My Sunshine
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Odinochestvo
Romantic,
2016, Russia
Kapkan dlya Zolushki
Detective,
2015, Russia/Ukraine
Dudochka krysolova
Drama, Detective,
2015, Russia
Ninkina lyubov
Romantic
2015, Russia
4.8
Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic,
2013, Russia
5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut
Schastlivyy marshrut
Romantic
2013, Russia
5.6
Nevesta moego zhenikha
Nevesta moego zhenikha
Romantic
2013, Russia
4.1
Ego lyubov
Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic
2013, Russia
Andrejka
Drama, Romantic
2012, Russia
5.1
Novogodniy brak
Romantic
2012, Russia
5.4
Lyubit nelzya zabyt
Lyubit nelzya zabyt
Romantic
2012, Russia
5.5
Zemskiy doktor. Prodolzhenie
Romantic
2011, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Zhit zanovo
Romantic
2011, Russia
5.1
Zemskiy doktor
Romantic
2010, Russia
6.5
Pervaya popytka
Romantic
2009, Russia
Shiroka reka
Drama, Romantic
2008, Russia/Ukraine
6.3
Menya zovut Arlekino
Menya zovut Arlekino
Drama
1988, USSR
7.7
Во бору брусника
Во бору брусника
Drama
1988, USSR
5.3
Salon krasoty
Salon krasoty
Romantic
1985, USSR
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