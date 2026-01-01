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Lyudmila Gavrilova
Lyudmila Gavrilova Lyudmila Gavrilova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Gavrilova

Lyudmila Gavrilova

Lyudmila Gavrilova

Date of Birth
17 November 1951
Age
74 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Romantic actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Во бору брусника 7.7
Во бору брусника (1988)
Pervaya popytka 6.5
Pervaya popytka (2009)
Menya zovut Arlekino 6.3
Menya zovut Arlekino (1988)

Filmography

Genre
Year
You Are My Sunshine
You Are My Sunshine
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Odinochestvo
Odinochestvo
Romantic, 2016, Russia
Kapkan dlya Zolushki
Kapkan dlya Zolushki
Detective, 2015, Russia/Ukraine
Dudochka krysolova
Dudochka krysolova
Drama, Detective, 2015, Russia
Ninkina lyubov
Ninkina lyubov
Romantic 2015, Russia
Ego lyubov 4.8
Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic, 2013, Russia
Schastlivyy marshrut 5.4
Schastlivyy marshrut Schastlivyy marshrut
Romantic 2013, Russia
Nevesta moego zhenikha 5.6
Nevesta moego zhenikha Nevesta moego zhenikha
Romantic 2013, Russia
Ego lyubov 4.1
Ego lyubov Ego lyubov
Drama, Romantic 2013, Russia
Andrejka
Andrejka
Drama, Romantic 2012, Russia
Novogodniy brak 5.1
Novogodniy brak
Romantic 2012, Russia
Lyubit nelzya zabyt 5.4
Lyubit nelzya zabyt Lyubit nelzya zabyt
Romantic 2012, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Prodolzhenie 5.5
Zemskiy doktor. Prodolzhenie
Romantic 2011, Russia
Zemskiy doktor. Zhit zanovo
Zemskiy doktor. Zhit zanovo
Romantic 2011, Russia
Zemskiy doktor 5.1
Zemskiy doktor
Romantic 2010, Russia
Pervaya popytka 6.5
Pervaya popytka
Romantic 2009, Russia
Shiroka reka
Shiroka reka
Drama, Romantic 2008, Russia/Ukraine
Menya zovut Arlekino 6.3
Menya zovut Arlekino Menya zovut Arlekino
Drama 1988, USSR
Во бору брусника 7.7
Во бору брусника Во бору брусника
Drama 1988, USSR
Salon krasoty 5.3
Salon krasoty Salon krasoty
Romantic 1985, USSR
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