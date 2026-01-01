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Filmography
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee
Date of Birth
25 March 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Eye colour
brown
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.6
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
(2024)
7.1
Scorpion
(2014)
6.7
Country Comfort
(2021)
Filmography
8.6
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Andrea Bocelli 30: The Celebration
Concert
2024, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Country Comfort
Comedy, Family, Music
2021, USA
5.6
The Tiger Rising
The Tiger Rising
Family, Adventure
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7.1
Scorpion
Drama, Action, Thriller
2014, USA
6.3
In My Dreams
In My Dreams
Drama, Romantic
2014, USA / Canada
5.2
Shark Night 3D
Shark Night 3D
Thriller, Horror
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
You May Not Kiss the Bride
You May Not Kiss the Bride
Comedy, Romantic
2011, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The House Bunny
The House Bunny
Comedy
2008, USA
Watch trailer
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